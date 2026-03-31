PSM’s Al-Sadr orders “peaceful” protests across Iraq

Shafaq News- Najaf

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on Tuesday issued central instructions for nationwide protests scheduled for April 4 against US-Israeli “aggression.”

According to a statement, the directive stressed adherence to unified slogans and chants, maintaining peaceful conduct, raising only the Iraqi flag without other banners or images, and full cooperation with security forces and organizing committees.

The protests are set to run from 4:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT) until sunset, with Najaf province excluded.

A day earlier, Al-Sadr called on Iraqis to protest US-Israeli actions, which have triggered Iranian retaliatory attacks on Israel and US targets, as well as operations by armed Iraqi factions.