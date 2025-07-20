Al-Sadr rejects mediation: Election boycott stands

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada al-Sadr remains resolute in his decision to boycott Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, despite ongoing mediation efforts by leaders within the Coordination Framework (CF), sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

With direct communication stalled, the CF, a major Shiite bloc, has sought the help of senior cleric Mustafa al-Yaqubi—a figure respected by both sides—in hopes of reopening dialogue and breaking the deadlock.

Still, a source close to al-Sadr’s residence in Najaf dismissed the likelihood of any progress. “Any new mediation attempt is doomed to fail,” the source said, reaffirming that al-Sadr has no plans to reconsider his stance.

First announced in March, the boycott of this election was recently reiterated in a statement outlining conditions for potential participation, including disarming armed groups, empowering the army and police, protecting Iraq’s sovereignty, and prosecuting corrupt officials.

Earlier, Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), had taken the lead in mediation. However, the effort remains vague and has so far yielded no tangibleresults.