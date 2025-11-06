PMF forms special committee for compensation after ammunition blast

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) established a special field committee to evaluate damage from the November 4 explosion in Jurf al-Naddaf, southeast of Baghdad.

The explosion occurred at a PMF site near the Basmaya gas plant, killing three personnel. The force attributed the blast to an accident during a technical operation to dismantle munitions left behind by ISIS, and confirmed the situation was quickly brought under control.

According to the PMF’s statement on Thursday, the committee began work immediately, coordinating with local authorities and security units to document the impact and arrange compensation for affected residents.

Remnants of ISIS remain active in remote parts of Iraq, while explosives and munitions left behind by the group since its defeat in 2017 continue to kill security personnel and civilians in several areas.

