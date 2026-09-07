Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Monday ordered the Ministry of Finance to allocate permanent and contract jobs for long-waiting graduates through the Federal General Budget Bill, based on the staffing needs of ministries and public institutions.

The directive came in response to requests from graduates seeking job opportunities that would allow them to put their skills and qualifications to use during the current government's term, al-Zaidi's media office noted.

Numerous job-related protests have taken place across Iraq in recent weeks. On Sunday, graduates of Iraq's petroleum institutes protested outside the Oil Ministry in Baghdad, demanding government jobs, while engineers and science graduates continued demonstrations outside oil companies in Basra for a second consecutive week.

Read more: As protests multiply, Iraqis ask whether the street still moves the state