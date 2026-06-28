Iraqi graduates rally over delayed government jobs

Shafaq News- Diyala/ Kirkuk

Hundreds of graduates demonstrated in Iraq's Diyala and Kirkuk provinces on Sunday, demanding government jobs and the release of new public-sector vacancies.

In Diyala, demonstrators gathered at Al-Fallaha Square in central Baqubah, urging the federal and local governments to address graduate unemployment and expedite recruitment. The rally was held under tight security without incident.

Protesters in Kirkuk rallied outside the provincial building, calling on authorities to give priority in future recruitment to older graduates. Speaking to Shafaq News, protester Saeed Abbas affirmed that many graduates had remained unemployed for more than a decade despite holding the required academic qualifications.

“Demonstrators would continue peaceful protests until authorities take concrete steps to resolve the issue,” said another demonstrator, Mustafa Amran.

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