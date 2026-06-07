Organ transplant recipients seek inclusion in Iraq’s health insurance system

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Families of organ transplant recipients in Iraq are urging the government to extend health insurance coverage to liver and kidney patients, warning that the long-term financial burden of post-transplant care is becoming increasingly difficult for many households to sustain.

In an appeal submitted to Shafaq News on Sunday, relatives called on Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Health Minister Abd Al-Hussein Al-Mousawi to include transplant recipients in the national health insurance system, noting that patients depend on lifelong medications and regular medical monitoring to prevent organ rejection.

Any interruption in treatment, they cautioned, could have serious consequences and jeopardize the success of transplant procedures.

Patients with chronic and complex conditions in Iraq often face substantial out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, while pressure on the public health sector continues to grow. Many hospitals remain overcrowded, and appointments with specialists can take weeks or months to secure.

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