Shafaq News- Diyala

One worker was killed and two others injured on Tuesday when part of an animal feed factory collapsed in Al-Hashimiyat area on the outskirts of Baqubah, Diyala Province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said security forces, rescue teams, and ambulances arrived at the scene after receiving a report of the incident. The worker's body was transferred to the forensic medicine department, while the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.