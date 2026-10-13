One worker killed in Diyala factory collapse

One worker killed in Diyala factory collapse
2026-10-13T05:55:25+00:00

Shafaq News- Diyala

One worker was killed and two others injured on Tuesday when part of an animal feed factory collapsed in Al-Hashimiyat area on the outskirts of Baqubah, Diyala Province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said security forces, rescue teams, and ambulances arrived at the scene after receiving a report of the incident. The worker's body was transferred to the forensic medicine department, while the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

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