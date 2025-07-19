No 'underground sea': Iraq's water reserves under strain

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Saturday, Iraq's Green Observatory estimated the country’s annual groundwater reserves at 3.4 billion cubic meters, with sustainable yields potentially exceeding 5 billion cubic meters per year.

In its report, the Observatory highlighted that groundwater is present across all provinces, though salinity levels vary significantly by region. Areas close to rivers—such as Dhi Qar and large parts of Basra, Al-Diwaniyah, and Al-Samawah—tend to have saline groundwater. In contrast, sources located in Iraq’s western, southern, and eastern deserts, as well as aquifers in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh, are generally suitable for agriculture but require treatment to meet drinking water standards.

The report also addressed circulating claims about a vast ''underground sea'' beneath Iraq’s deserts, dismissing these assertions, further warning that such unfounded narratives risk distorting public understanding and may lead to increased consumption based on the mistaken assumption that Iraq holds untapped, abundant reserves.

The publication comes amid heightened public concern over water scarcity, particularly in Basra, where protests broke out earlier this month over worsening water quality, saltwater intrusion, and pollution.

Official Iraqi data indicate the country could face a 20% decline in surface water availability by 2035, driven by upstream flow reductions and the escalating impacts of climate change.