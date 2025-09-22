Baghdad Fading: How shrinking rivers and failed policies endanger the capital

Seventy years ago, Baghdad thrived on abundance. The Tigris and Euphrates carried nearly 95 billion cubic meters of water annually, sustaining farms, neighborhoods, and power plants. Iraq’s population was under seven million, and the capital’s rivers ran full and fast.

Today, with more than 46 million people, Baghdad’s lifeline is no longer secure. The rivers have dwindled, reservoirs are shrinking, and the city’s future depends on fragile flows and failing infrastructure.

Numbers That Tell the Story

Iraq holds just eight billion cubic meters of water in storage—barely 8% of its full capacity. Baghdad alone consumes around five million cubic meters every day for drinking water. Official planning allows 200 liters per person daily, but in reality, the capital’s demand is higher, straining every intake station on the Tigris.

Nationwide, monthly inflows stand at 1.19 billion cubic meters against consumption of 2.53 billion. Baghdad, as the country’s largest consumer, sits at the center of this widening gap.

Politics Upstream, Shortages Downstream

Turkiye’s dam projects have reduced Tigris flows to under 200 cubic meters per second. Iran has diverted nearly all tributaries, cutting off the Diyala River that once fed directly into the capital. With no binding treaties, Baghdad depends on unstable upstream politics.

Former officials told Shafaq News in condition of anonymity that multiple Iraqi delegations to Ankara and Tehran ended with “promises, not commitments.” The capital’s water supply, they warn, now lives on borrowed flows.

Fragile Backstops: Dams and Lakes

Mosul Dam, once Baghdad’s insurance policy, is under heavy strain, releasing 57% more water than it receives. Tharthar Lake, another safeguard, has dropped so sharply that floating pumps are needed to draw the last usable reserves for Baghdad’s intake stations.

Shafaq News has learned from water officials that Iraq loses up to 10 billion cubic meters annually to evaporation under soaring summer heat—water the capital never sees.

The Hidden Threat: Pollution

For Baghdad, scarcity is only half the danger. When river levels fall below minimum flows, untreated sewage is pushed back into the Tigris. Health workers quietly warn of rising cases of cholera, diarrhea, and hepatitis in the capital during low-flow months.

If winter rains fail, Baghdad could face a full-scale public health emergency—even if water continues reaching homes.

Human Pressures on the Capital

Drought-driven migration from the south is reshaping Baghdad. Families from Maysan and Basra arrive with little but their needs, swelling demand on an already fragile water network.

“We left because our land was dead,” says Abu Ali, a farmer from Maysan who moved his family to the capital. “Now Baghdad is our only refuge, but even here the river feels weaker every year.”

Mismanagement Deepens the Strain

Iraq receives about 40 billion cubic meters of water each year, but wastes much of it through outdated farming. Flood irrigation for rice and wheat consumes more than 70% of the national water supplies. For Baghdad, this means less water reaches treatment plants, while hydropower shortages trigger blackouts that now cut through the capital’s neighborhoods.

Reassurances Versus Reality

Optimism in official statements contrasts with the difficulties on the ground. “The capital will not run dry,” says Turhan al-Mufti, adviser to the prime minister, pointing to a new surface reservoir in Baghdad. Yet engineers working at the city’s pumping stations told Shafaq News they are already struggling with low pressure and rising contamination risks.

A Regional Alarm

Forbes magazine recently warned of “unprecedented drought” across Iraq and the Middle East, calling the region one of the driest on Earth. Climate scientist Diana Francis noted that Iraq is among the hardest hit after the end of the El Niño cycle, which reduced rainfall. With just 2% of global renewable water resources, the Middle East is home to 12 of the world’s most water-scarce countries — and Baghdad is now on the frontline.

What Lies Ahead for Baghdad

If this winter brings little rain, Baghdad may avoid dry taps but face poisoned rivers. A contaminated Tigris flowing through a city of nine million would spark a public health disaster and intensify migration into the capital, adding new layers of strain.

The city that once flourished on mighty rivers is now hostage to climate change, political disputes, and decades of mismanagement. Baghdad is threatened to become the starkest example of how a nation built on rivers can run out of water.