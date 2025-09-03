Iraq risks water disaster as reserves hit critical levels

Shafaq News – Babil

Iraq risks a water disaster in early November if shortages persist and rains fail to arrive, an expert at the Water Resources Ministry warned on Wednesday.

The expert, speaking to Shafaq News on condition of anonymity, explained that authorities have begun drawing on “dead storage” from Lake Habbaniyah to cover severe shortfalls, stressing that the water is of poor quality, with high sulfur content and a dark green color.

“This supply cannot be delivered directly into networks and requires additional treatment with chlorine by local water departments,” he emphasized.

Residents in Babil province voiced concern over the deteriorating quality, citing unusual coloring and potential health risks. They also urged the government to act swiftly to secure safe supplies, warning of a looming humanitarian crisis.

Last week, the Water Resources Ministry reported that Iraq’s reserves had dropped below eight billion cubic meters, describing the situation as serious and alarming.

Iraq is enduring one of its worst shortages on record, with tributaries drying up, marshes shrinking, and reservoir levels falling. Authorities warn the country could lose up to 20% of its water resources by 2035 due to climate change, upstream dam projects, and aging infrastructure.

The United Nations estimated in 2024 that nearly 7 million Iraqis are already affected, while 90% of the country’s rivers have experienced reduced flow.