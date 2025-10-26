Dredging pump rushed to save Babil water supply

Shafaq News - Babil

A dredging pump was deployed at the Al-Kifl water treatment complex in Iraq’s Babil to maintain water delivery, the province’s Water Directorate declared on Sunday.

The directorate explained that the pump is being used to counter the suspension of operations caused by a significant drop in raw water levels in the Euphrates River.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi Ministry of Environment highlighted "critical" declines in Hilla River levels, warning that the drops could disrupt water treatment plants while urging residents to conserve water until conditions stabilize.

Iraqi authorities have warned that the country could lose up to 20% of its water resources by 2035 due to climate change, upstream dam projects, and aging infrastructure.

The United Nations estimated in 2024 that nearly 7 million Iraqis are already affected, while 90% of the country’s rivers have experienced reduced flow.

