Basra: Security forces break up protests over water crisis

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraqi security forces on Monday forcibly dispersed demonstrations in the Tamimiya and Hayyaniya districts of central Basra, as protests over worsening water salinity entered their fourth consecutive day.

Local sources reported injuries among protesters, with several demonstrators retreating into nearby residential areas.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, large numbers of security personnel were deployed to the protest sites, where main roads had been blocked by demonstrators burning tires.

Earlier, Dozens of citizens in Shatt al-Arab also protested against the same crisis,setting a deadline of Friday, October 17, for the Basra authorities to dismiss the current water department directors and implement concrete measures to resolve the issue, “otherwise, escalatory steps, including road blockades, civil disobedience, and an open sit-in would be taken.”

