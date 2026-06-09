Nineveh university secures approval for Iraq’s first AI graduate institute

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has approved the establishment of the country’s first Graduate Institute for Health Technologies and Artificial Intelligence, the Northern Technical University in Nineveh announced on Tuesday.

University President Aliaa Al-Attar told a press conference that the approval followed amendments to Higher Education Ministry Law No. 40 of 1988, which permit the creation of independent graduate institutes. The new institute will offer graduate programs in artificial intelligence and health technologies and will train specialists for the healthcare and academic sectors.

Read more: Iraq’s higher education enters the AI era: Promise and obstacles