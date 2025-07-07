Education Ministry dismisses claims of probe into Iraqi universities’ research integrity

Shafaq News – BaghdadOn Monday, Iraq’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research denied reports claiming it had formed a committee to investigate eight universities allegedly cited for violating academic integrity standards.

Ministry spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi clarified in a statement that the widely circulated article on social media “did not originate from any official international body responsible for evaluating higher education institutions or academic publishing performance according to recognized standards.”

In response to inquiries from researchers and academics, Al-Aboudi confirmed that the ministry had not formed any investigative committee, as the report lacks legitimacy and does not come from a recognized accrediting or ranking authority.

He added that Iraqi universities “have a documented positive track record on global academic publishing platforms and engage in research based on clear scientific methodologies and credible international partnerships.”

The clarification follows social media claims alleging that eight Iraqi universities had been listed in the so-called "IR2 Red Flag Index," purportedly identifying institutions accused of lacking research integrity. The universities named included College of Al-Mustaqbal University, University of Kufa, University of Babylon, University of Basrah, University of Baghdad, University of Mosul, Al-Mustansiriya University, and the University of Technology.

The ministry reaffirmed its support for academic transparency and global engagement, dismissing the circulating report as lacking any official or academic credibility.