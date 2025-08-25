University of Al-Sulaymaniyah forum explores China’s development model

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

China’s embassy in Iraq and its consulate in the Kurdistan Region teamed up with the University of Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday to host an academic forum examining China’s historical experience and the potential expansion of ties with Iraq and the Region.

The forum brought together Iraqi and Kurdish political, academic, and administrative figures, alongside representatives from China’s embassy in Baghdad, its consulate in Erbil, and Chinese companies operating in the country.

Sarur Mohammed, head of Chinese relations and studies at the university, noted the forum focused on two main themes. The first explored China’s modern history, including periods of foreign occupation, and how the country transformed challenges into strengths that fueled its rise as a global power.

The second theme examined opportunities to enhance cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in trade, investment, and the economy.

“China’s development model offers lessons that could support Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in improving services and living standards while deepening trade and investment ties,” Mohammed highlighted.

He further emphasized that the forum opened the door to deeper engagement and future partnerships, adding that the university intends to continue organizing similar events to strengthen both academic and economic links with China, especially in infrastructure, industry, and technology.