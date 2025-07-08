Iraq’s Higher Education Ministry to sue TV channels over “defamatory” university reports

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced, on Tuesday, that it has initiated formal legal action against two television channels, accusing them of deliberately broadcasting “inaccurate” content that undermines the reputation of the country’s universities.

In a statement, the ministry said the media segment aired by the two channels “lacked professional standards and credible sourcing,” describing it as a “defamatory” campaign targeting national universities.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to protecting the standing of Iraqi higher education institutions and supporting their academic achievements at the international level. It warned against circulating unverified content or reports timed to tarnish the image of universities that have received international accreditation and currently host more than 3,000 foreign students from 47 nationalities.

The statement comes one day after the ministry denied reports that it had formed a committee to investigate eight universities accused of lacking research integrity and academic transparency.