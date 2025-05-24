Brainpower and bytes: Iraq's race for AI supremacy

Shafaq News/ Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a transformative force shaping global competition, innovation, and governance in the 21st century. Nations around the world are racing to harness AI to strengthen economies, improve public services, and bolster national security.

Iraq, though still in the early stages of this journey, has begun to make meaningful strides—particularly through initiatives focused on digital defense and institutional modernization.

Early AI Efforts

Throughout the early 2000s, Iraq’s technological landscape remained underdeveloped. Years of conflict, political instability, and reconstruction diverted attention away from scientific progress. Universities and research institutions, affected by funding shortages and brain drain, were largely isolated from global technological advances—resulting in a delayed start in fields such as artificial intelligence.

However, a shift began to take shape in the late 2010s. With the rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, Iraqi authorities began exploring AI as a tool for digital defense. These early steps laid the groundwork for Iraq’s structured engagement with emerging technologies.

Institutional Push into AI

A significant milestone came in late 2022 when Iraq’s Ministry of Interior launched a Cybersecurity Center that later evolved into a full-fledged Cybersecurity Directorate under direct ministerial supervision.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News, Brigadier General Dr. Hassan Hadi Lazeez, Director of the Directorate, described the move as “a strategic response to the shifting digital threat landscape.”

“Establishing this directorate is not just a technical measure; it's a shift in the philosophy of national security,” Lazeez stated.

The Directorate now manages specialized units focused on dark web surveillance, digital forensics, AI-driven threat detection, and vulnerability assessment.

Since its inception, the Directorate has identified 166 vulnerabilities across government platforms and tracked over 336 cybercriminal incidents. It has also launched Iraq’s first nationwide Capture the Flag (CTF) cybersecurity competition and delivered over 200 training courses to more than 9,000 security and civilian personnel.

Despite these efforts, challenges remain. As Lazeez warned,

“Technology evolves faster than policy—if we don’t keep up, we lose before we begin.”

Iraq’s Global Standing in AI

On the global stage, AI readiness is measured by several factors: national strategies, R&D investment, skilled talent, sector-wide integration, and ethical governance. Countries like the United States and China lead due to vast resources and ecosystem depth. Estonia has emerged as a leader in digital governance, while regionally, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have advanced national AI agendas. Iran and Turkiye continue to develop AI primarily in defense and industrial sectors.

Structural Challenges to AI Development

According to Dr. Mohamad Awada, an EdTech specialist, Iraq faces a combination of structural, legal, and financial barriers that hinder AI development.

“Digital infrastructure is outdated and fragmented. Many public institutions still rely on legacy or unlicensed software, which limits the integration of AI technologies,” Dr. Awada told Shafaq News.

He also emphasized the absence of a legal and ethical framework to govern AI deployment.

“The human capital gap remains a serious concern. Brain drain, combined with limited AI-focused curricula and constrained research funding, hampers talent development. Financial limitations also restrict access to essential tools like high-performance computing.”

A National Strategy in Progress

In August 2024, Iraq officially announced the development of its first National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (INSAIN). Led by the Iraqi AI Group within the Prime Minister’s Office and coordinated with multiple ministries, the initiative adopts an agile, user-centered approach that includes government, private sector, and civil society stakeholders.

The strategy—still under development—envisions a knowledge-driven economy in which Iraqi citizens both contribute to and benefit from technology. According to the official website, INSAIN emphasizes the integration of AI into healthcare, education, environmental protection, agriculture, and tourism. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promotes responsible innovation through strong data governance and ethical oversight.

Key pillars of the strategy include:

-AI-powered diagnostics and energy efficiency in healthcare

-Precision farming for improved food security

-Smart tourism solutions

-Public trust-building through transparency and education

According to INSAIN, AI curricula are being developed for technical institutes and universities, with proposals to introduce AI concepts at the primary and secondary school levels. This multi-tiered approach seeks to create a sustainable AI talent pipeline and a vibrant innovation ecosystem. However, despite the formation of committees and initial meetings, the strategy remains incomplete and has yet to be fully enacted.

The Way Forward

To advance Iraq’s AI agenda, Dr. Awada recommends a holistic and urgent policy shift:

“The government must launch a comprehensive national strategy that includes clear ethical, legal, and developmental frameworks. This vision should extend AI integration beyond the security sector into critical areas such as healthcare, education, and the economy.”

He further emphasized the importance of building long-term resilience, “Equally important is fostering strong public-private partnerships and investing in AI education to curb brain drain. Building public trust through transparency, cybersecurity awareness, and citizen engagement is essential for sustainable and responsible adoption.”