Iraq launches first AI-powered cybersecurity advisor

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service on Wednesday launched “Aman Bot” (Safety Bot), a smart advisory platform described as the country’s first advanced government system powered by artificial intelligence.

In a statement, the agency said the move is part of its ongoing efforts to develop digital security services and strengthen national cybersecurity.

“Aman Bot is designed to provide proactive guidance and support in areas such as cybersecurity, digital protection, data security, and online privacy,” the statement explained, adding that it offers comprehensive advice on safeguarding sensitive information, managing personal data, defending against advanced digital threats, and safe browsing.