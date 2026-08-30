Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court has issued an arrest warrant for Basra activist Hussein Al-Shahmani following a complaint filed with the Publishing and Media Court, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The warrant was issued under Article 226 of Iraq’s Penal Code, concerning offenses against public authorities, though the source provided no further details about the case.

The move follows the Aug. 24 detention of Iraqi media figure and activist Mustafa Abdul Razzaq Reda Al-Mayahi, who was held until Aug. 26 after the Border Ports Authority filed a complaint over social media posts calling for private civilian vehicles to be allowed through the Shalamcheh crossing with Iran and for the cancellation of a 3,000-dinar (around $2) entry fee.

Read more: Basra media figure held over Shalamcheh crossing posts