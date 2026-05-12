Arrest warrant targets son of Kataib Hezbollah leader over university threats

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Nour Al-Din Ahmed Mohsen Faraj, the son of a senior Kataib Hezbollah armed group leader, under Article 4 of Iraq’s anti-terrorism law.

According to the warrant, Nour Al-Din is accused of “using violence and threats aimed at undermining the country’s security and stability, spreading fear among the public, and endangering lives, freedoms, and public safety.”

The warrant came one day after Al-Israa University announced that its president, Abdul Razzaq Jabr Al-Majidi, had received direct threats from an armed group after the university administration refused to pass an engineering student in violation of official academic regulations and ministry standards.