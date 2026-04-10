Najaf identifies 225 archaeological sites in 2025

Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf Province, southern Iraq, registered 225 archaeological sites by the end of 2025, following several field surveys in the Najaf desert and nearby areas, an Iraqi official told Shafaq News on Friday.

According to the province’s Director of Antiquities and Heritage, Mohammed Hadi Al-Miyali, the identified locations date back to different historical periods and civilizations, reflecting Najaf’s deep historical roots and diverse cultural heritage.

Al-Miyali noted that additional surveys planned for this year could lead to the discovery and registration of more sites.

Najaf is a key religious tourism hub in Iraq, drawing millions of pilgrims annually to sites such as the Imam Ali Shrine and Wadi al-Salam cemetery, supporting a large network of hotels, services, and local businesses despite ongoing infrastructure challenges.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Najaf, a city of dust and divinity