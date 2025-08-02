Najaf tourism hit hard by hotel closures

Shafaq News – Najaf

At least 100 hotels in Najaf have shut down over the past five years, resulting in the layoff of 5,000 workers, a local tourism official revealed on Saturday.

The Director of the Najaf Tourism Hotels Association, Saeb Abu Ghneim, told Shafaq News that Najaf had 350 licensed tourist hotels in 2020. By 2025, that number dropped to 250.

He explained that 60 hotels were shut down over safety violations, mainly due to non-compliance with civil defense regulations, adding that more than 50 of them have recently reopened after complying with safety requirements. The remaining closures are expected to be lifted once they meet the mandated standards.

Many closed hotels have been converted into private hospitals, restaurants, shopping centers, and vehicle garages, he stated, pointing out that the association communicated concerns to officials in Baghdad, but none of its demands have been addressed, “as the government is focused solely on developing the oil sector.”

Urging the cabinet to launch a dedicated initiative for the tourism industry, Abu Ghneim called for financial assistance to rehabilitate and upgrade hotels, tax relief measures, and improved benefits to revive this vital economic sector.

Najaf draws tens of millions of pilgrims annually, particularly during peak seasons like Arbaeen—which translates into a substantial driver of the local and national economy. The influx of visitors generates massive demand for services such as transportation, hospitality, food, retail, and religious tourism infrastructure. This seasonal surge boosts employment, stimulates small and medium enterprises, and brings in liquidity that sustains many local businesses year-round.