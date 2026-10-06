Shafaq News- Najaf/ Diyala

Health facilities in Najaf recorded 129 suffocation cases linked to Tuesday’s dust storm, while hospitals in Diyala received 10 cases, according to provincial health authorities.

Najaf Health Directorate spokesperson Maher Al-Aboudi said 52 cases were treated at Al-Hakim General Hospital, 27 at Al-Hurriya Hospital, 36 at Najaf Teaching Hospital and 14 at Al-Qadisiyah Hospital.

In Najaf, the number of patients was still rising, but all cases remained under control, with treatment provided for asthma and allergies and oxygen supplied to those who needed it.

Najaf Health Director General Zain Al-Abidin Ali Al-Asadi instructed hospitals and emergency services to monitor emergency wards and increase medical staffing. Health facilities were also directed to ensure adequate supplies of asthma and allergy medications.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Meteorological Organization said a high-pressure system was driving a dust wave across the country, with dust expected to move toward western areas and Salah al-Din before gradually reaching Baghdad, Najaf, Karbala and Nasiriyah.