Shafaq News- Baghdad

A dust storm knocked a major electricity transmission line out of service in Iraq on Sunday after strong winds toppled a power tower near Baghdad, a source at the Electricity Ministry told Shafaq News.

The damage affected the 400-kilovolt Wasit Thermal–Al-Amin 2 line, northeast of Diyala Bridge and east of Al-Obaidi, along the corridor linking Baghdad and Diyala province.

The source did not clarify how extensively electricity supplies were disrupted or when repairs would be completed. The incident occurred as severe weather swept across several Iraqi provinces.

Dust storms have damaged Iraq’s power infrastructure before. In April 2022, strong winds brought down several transmission towers in and around Tikrit, damaging power lines in the area.

Read more: Iraq’s dust storms: deep environmental and political fault lines