Mosul removes early election posters ahead of November polls

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Municipal crews in Iraq’s Mosul removed dozens of election posters on Tuesday that had been placed in violation of campaign rules.

Mayor Abdul Sattar al-Habo told Shafaq News that the posters were taken down from streets and sidewalks, in breach of the Independent High Electoral Commission’s (IHEC) ban on campaigning before the official start date. He said the violations were documented and reported to the commission.

Under Iraq’s electoral rules, candidates may begin their official campaigns 30 days before election day, set for November 11, 2025. IHEC has warned that any early campaigning will be met with penalties, fines, or possible exclusion from the race.