Shafaq News- Nineveh

On Tuesday, judicial authorities in Nineveh released Amer Abdullah Najm al-Jumaili, a lecturer at the University of Mosul, after completing the initial legal procedures related to his detention.

A security source told Shafaq News that Al-Jumaili, a Syriac language professor and lecturer at the university’s College of Archaeology, was released on financial bail.

Al-Jumaili was detained on Monday after he alleged in a Facebook comment that state land near an ancient Assyrian site in Nineveh province was being handed to influential figures, a source told Shafaq News.

Read more: Mosul lecturer detained after allegations over Nineveh state land