Mosul activists file complaint against TV presenter over sectarian remarks

Shafaq News/ A group of activists in Mosul, Nineveh Province, filed a formal complaint on Wednesday against Iraqi media personality Saif al-Khayyat, accusing him of defaming the Sunni community and inciting sectarian tension.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs—led by activist Abdul Hafidh Ibrahim Khidr—allege that al-Khayyat, also known as Salam Adel Falih, used inflammatory and divisive language during televised appearances and on social media, “in violation of the Iraqi Constitution and laws protecting civil peace.”

Abdul Hafidh al-Badrani, one of the complainants, told Shafaq News the case goes beyond freedom of expression. “Al-Khayyat’s statements amount to incitement and insult a core component of Iraqi society,” he said, calling on the judiciary to take firm legal action.

“Such rhetoric threatens societal stability, especially in provinces like Nineveh that have endured the consequences of past sectarian violence.”

Al-Khayyat has not publicly responded to the complaint.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) banned al-Khayyat from appearing on television or participating in broadcast media for three months.

Notably, Iraq’s population is ethnically and religiously diverse, with national institutions promoting coexistence. However, historical grievances and the aftermath of sectarian conflict—particularly