Migratory wood pigeons return to Iraq with winter’s arrival

As winter tightens its grip on Europe, the skies over Iraq quietly fill with movement. Flocks of migratory birds descend on fields and riverbanks, with the wood pigeon (Columba palumbus) among the most familiar arrivals, marking a seasonal passage that has long connected Iraqi landscapes to distant continents.

The wood pigeon, the largest pigeon species, is easily recognized by its mixed plumage of reddish-purple, pale blue, white, black, and gray. The bird nests in tall, dense trees to protect its young from predators. It feeds mainly on seeds, berries, dates, and other fruits, making it a regular presence in cultivated and rural areas.

Environmental specialist Saadoun Ali told Shafaq News that Iraq plays an important role on the global bird migration map due to its geographic location linking Asia, Europe, and Africa.

“The arrival of large numbers of wood pigeons during this period is a positive indicator of the continued viability of certain environmental conditions, despite the major challenges facing the country, including water scarcity and climate change,” he noted, adding that these birds rely on agricultural lands and open plains as temporary resting points before continuing their migration toward warmer regions.

According to the bird specialist Abbas Niazi, the wood pigeon contributes to environmental balance by feeding on various natural food sources found in agricultural areas, pointing out that the disappearance of migratory birds would have a direct negative impact on local ecosystems.

On public awareness, Shaker Mahmoud, a bird seller in Kirkuk, said to our agency that knowledge increased compared with previous years, pointing to “a clear distinction between those who view birds as part of the natural environment and those who attempt to hunt them without recognizing their ecological significance.”

