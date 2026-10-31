Shafaq News- Maysan

Truck owners, taxi drivers and workers at Al-Sheeb border crossing in Maysan province protested on Saturday, demanding its reopening after an 11-day closure disrupted transport and trade with Iran.

The protesters gathered on the road leading to the facility, urging Baghdad to address their demands and warning that the shutdown had affected their livelihoods and businesses, particularly in a province where many residents rely on cross-border trade, freight transport and passenger traffic.

احتجاجات جديدة في #ميسان للمطالبة بإعادة فتح منفذ الشيب الحدودي مع إيران #شفق_نيوز #منفذ_الشيب https://t.co/TPmrqq7eRA — شفق نيوز - shafaq news (@shafaqnewsarb) October 31, 2026

Iraq ordered Al-Sheeb closed on October 20 until further notice, citing unspecified technical issues. Tehran criticized the decision, accusing Baghdad of failing to provide advance notice as required under a bilateral agreement.

Iran's embassy in Iraq also dismissed as "false allegations" claims by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's adviser Abdul Amir Taiban that the facility had been shut down over drug trafficking and counterfeit currency.

Iraqi government spokesman Haider Al-Oboudi later attributed the closure to the site's lack of technical and operational readiness, explaining that the suspension would give authorities time to improve logistical preparations and upgrade its operating capacity. Trade with Iran, however, continued through other border posts.

The shutdown has triggered protests elsewhere in the province. Earlier this week, dozens of demonstrators blocked the Bazargan road, a major route used by oil companies in southern Maysan, calling for operations to resume. Meanwhile, Maysan Provincial Council chief Mustafa Duair threatened civil disobedience, warning that further road closures could follow unless Al-Sheeb reopens.