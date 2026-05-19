Marriage and divorce rates rise across Iraq in April 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi courts, excluding the Kurdistan Region, registered 31,499 marriage contracts and 6,628 divorces in April 2026, up from 18,565 marriages and 5,075 divorces registered in March, according to the Supreme Judicial Council on Tuesday.

Baghdad recorded the highest number of marriage contracts nationwide with 7,934 cases, followed by Nineveh province with 3,141. The capital also led divorce figures with 2,665 cases, while Basra ranked second with 611.

According to the World Population Review, the average age of first marriage in Iraq reached 25.3 years in 2025, placing the country among Arab states with the lowest marriage ages.

Read more: Vanishing vows: Why Iraqi marriages now fail in months, not years