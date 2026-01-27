Man broadcasts self-harm incident live on social media in Nineveh

Shafaq News– Nineveh (Updated at 13:16)

Content warning: This report contains references to self-harm.

A young man from the Hammam al-Alil district, south of Mosul in Nineveh province, appeared in a live broadcast on social media in which he deliberately set himself on fire.

The live stream showed the man pouring a highly flammable substance over his body before igniting it on camera. The broadcast continued for several minutes after the incident, during which the man moved out of the frame while the live feed remained active.

During the stream, the man spoke about what he described as previous attempts to arrest him, claiming he had managed to evade them. He later returned to the camera before carrying out the act.

بحسب المقربين منه:هذا الشاب اسمه عبد الله مواليد 2003 من نينوى / حمام العليل. سنة 2024 لزمته دورية بجيبه حبوب مال صرع و تم اعتقاله.ثاني يوم اهله جايبين تقارير الدكتور و الفواتير الطبية و طلع براءة.اصيب بصرع قبلها بثلاث سنوات اثر تعدْيب بأعتقال سنة 2021. — مُثنّى الشمَّري‏‏🇮🇶 (@Mu_6_a) January 27, 2026

The exact location of the incident remains unclear. While the man is originally from Hammam al-Alil, Shafaq News sources suggested the incident may have taken place in an unidentified area believed to be within the Kurdistan Region.

The broadcast triggered widespread reactions on social media, with users demanding clarification and official information regarding the circumstances of the incident and the man’s safety.

A Nineveh police source told our agency that the man is still receiving medical treatment and remains under continuous health monitoring. Court rulings were previously issued against him in 2021 and 2022 in drug-related cases, the source noted, adding that the incident is believed to be linked to a recent in-absentia verdict on charges of drug trafficking and promotion.

The man is identified as a member of a five-person drug trafficking network, all of whose other members have been arrested. Security forces continue to pursue the case in coordination with relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region, pending legal action once his condition stabilizes.