Lost Abbasid city unearthed in Basra

Shafaq News/ A large archaeological site dating back to the Abbasid era was discovered in Basra, Iraq’s Antiquities and Heritage Authority announced on Monday.

The location, spanning more than 1,000 dunams and including remains of residential quarters, palaces, and urban infrastructure, lies near the Imam Ali Footstep Mosque and offers "new insight" into the urban layout and development of Abbasid cities, Director of the Basra Inspectorate Mustafa al-Husseini told Shafaq News.

“This is one of the most significant finds in recent years reflecting the architectural and civic evolution under the Abbasids,” he added.

Among the artifacts recovered were coins minted during the reign of Caliph al-Muti li-llah, who ruled until 363 AH (974 CE), along with others from later periods of Abbasid rule.