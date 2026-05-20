Lifetime aquatics ban hits Iraqi Olympic treasurer

Shafaq News- Lausanne/ Baghdad

The World Aquatics Integrity Unit (AQIU) has imposed a lifetime ban on Iraqi Olympic Committee treasurer Sarmad Abdul-Ilah, barring him from all involvement in aquatic sports worldwide over findings linked to harassment, abuse, and integrity violations.

In a ruling issued on May 18, 2026, an independent AQIU judicial panel found Abdul-Ilah responsible for “serious violations” of safeguarding rules, alongside broader breaches of sporting integrity standards. The decision permanently excludes him from holding any role in aquatic sports at national and international levels and renders him ineligible for any position within the Olympic movement.

The sanction takes immediate effect and is to be enforced by all national federations and Olympic bodies. Abdul-Ilah retains the right to challenge the ruling before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days.

The case dates back to 2020, when he was temporarily suspended over similar allegations before later being cleared due to insufficient evidence. The AQIU reopened the investigation in 2025, after receiving new complaints and additional material, leading to the latest ruling.

Abdul-Ilah currently serves as treasurer of the Iraqi Olympic Committee and is also running for the post of first deputy at the Iraqi Football Association.

No statements were issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Iraqi Olympic Committee, or Abdul-Ilah regarding the ruling.