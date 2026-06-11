Kirkuk wheat fire destroys one hectare of farmland

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A fire destroyed about 10 dunams (1 hectare) of wheat fields in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, a source from the province's Civil Defense Directorate told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Defense teams contained the fire that erupted in the village of Qabzoua in Al-Hawija district, preventing it from spreading to neighboring farmland.

No injuries were reported, and authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Farmland fires have repeatedly struck Kirkuk during the current harvest season, causing losses for local farmers, amid high temperatures. Over the past three weeks, authorities have recorded at least five separate blazes across the province, including in Al-Hawija, Yaychi, and areas south and southwest of Kirkuk, destroying dozens of dunams of wheat fields.

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