Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Surgeons in Kirkuk in northern Iraq removed a malformed section in the lower lobe of a newborn's right lung after the child was born, the hospital that carried out the operation said Wednesday, calling it a rare procedure for an infant so young.

Ahmed Nour al-Din, a thoracic and vascular surgeon who oversaw the operation, said scans during pregnancy showed the fetus had congenital cystic adenomatoid malformation, known as CCAM —a condition present from birth in which abnormal tissue grows in part of the lung and can interfere with breathing. He said the diagnosis prompted the hospital to bring together specialists in thoracic surgery, neonatal care, obstetrics, and medical imaging to plan the treatment and decide when to deliver the baby and when to operate.

“The surgery was performed straight after delivery and took about two hours. The team removed the affected lobe of the lung,” Nour al-Din added.

The infant spent eight days in neonatal intensive care under observation before being discharged in stable condition.

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