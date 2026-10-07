Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk Criminal Court sentenced three municipal employees each to four years in prison for falsifying land allocation records, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said on Wednesday.

The convicted employees, who worked in the municipality’s Property Department, altered official documents by erasing the names of eligible recipients and replacing them with those of individuals who had not been granted plots, according to the council.

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