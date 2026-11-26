Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad's National Theatre hosted the annual Ishtar Ballet performance on Thursday evening, drawing a large audience, including artists and arts enthusiasts, with Iraq's culture minister in attendance.

Hendrin Hikmat, director of the Music and Ballet Schools, told Shafaq News that the turnout reflected public interest in music and ballet. He said the dancers had rehearsed for more than four months and that the schools were preparing another performance after New Year, featuring new performers of different ages and presenting an Iraqi approach to ballet.

Lubna Karim, 12, made her debut at an official performance, with support from her parents. Speaking to Shafaq News, Karim said ballet requires grace and agility, adding that audiences can interpret the dancers' movements in different ways.