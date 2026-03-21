Iraqis stranded abroad turn to costly land routes amid airspace closures

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqis stranded abroad have begun returning home via long and costly land routes after repeated airspace closures and flight suspensions linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to travelers and officials, the Turkish airport of Diyarbakir has emerged as a relatively quick and safer alternative for Iraqis amid the suspension of flights, whether for medical, commercial, or tourism purposes.

Salam, a 40-year-old Iraqi, told Shafaq News he was forced to cut short his medical trip in India and return through multiple transit points, describing the journey as one of the most difficult he has experienced. His route was redirected to Istanbul and then onward to Diyarbakir in Turkiye.

“The overland trip from Diyarbakir to Zakho [in Duhok of Iraqi Kurdistan] takes about four hours, and transportation costs have risen sharply. A taxi for two people can cost around 300,000 Iraqi dinars (about $200), while bus fares from Zakho to Baghdad or other provinces reach approximately $65 per person, increasing with distance.”

Abu Mohammed, a trader, said most travelers prefer returning through the northern border crossings due to their proximity to Turkish airports and easier access, compared with crossings such as Trebil on the Jordanian border or Arar on the Saudi border, “where military aircraft and drones are more active due to their proximity to conflict zones.”

He added that rising demand for land travel has driven up transport fares significantly, creating gains for drivers as the number of returnees increases.