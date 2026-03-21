Iraq begins relief drive for Lebanon and Iran

Iraq begins relief drive for Lebanon and Iran
2026-03-21T22:59:03+00:00

Shafaq News- Karbala

The Abbasid Shrine in Karbala launched on Saturday a fundraising campaign to support people affected by the ongoing wars in Iran and Lebanon.

The initiative follows appeals from Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani, who urged Iraqis to provide assistance to those displaced and affected by the unfolding events, while authorizing the use of religious funds to alleviate their suffering.

Earlier this week, Al-Sistani's office in Lebanon initiated a humanitarian program to help cover medical costs for displaced and low-income Lebanese families. The program offers partial support for hospital procedures, based on individual assessments, particularly for patients without insurance or facing large unpaid bills.

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