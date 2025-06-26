Iraqis acquire 480 homes in Turkiye by May 2025

Shafaq News – Turkiye

Iraq ranked fifth globally in home purchases in Turkiye during the first five months of 2025, with a total of 480 properties bought by Iraqi nationals, according to new data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The institute’s report shows that Iraqi buyers acquired 103 homes in January, followed by 99 in February, 72 in March, 70 in April, and a rebound to 107 in May.

This represents an 8.54% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when Iraqis bought 439 homes. However, it marks a sharp 68.5% decline from 2023, when purchases totaled 809 homes during the same timeframe.

Russia topped the list of foreign homebuyers in Turkiye during the January–May period with 1,329 properties, followed by Iran with 709, Ukraine with 537, and Germany with 460.

Iraqis had led foreign home purchases in Turkiye from 2015 until early 2021, when they dropped to second place behind Iran. Since April 2022, Iraq has maintained a lower ranking, overtaken by Russian dominance in the Turkish property market.