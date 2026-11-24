Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi sculptor Saleh al-Kinani has carved the hardship of drought in eastern Diyala province from Mosul alabaster, the stone the ancient Assyrians used for the giant human-headed winged bulls that guarded their palace gates in northern Iraq.

The work went on display on Tuesday at Baghdad's annual sculpture exhibition, organized by the Culture Ministry. Al-Kinani told Shafaq News he chose the stone to link Iraq's ancient past with the struggles of Iraqis today. Other works by artists from across the country explore women, freedom and everyday life.

Water shortages left nearly 40 villages in Diyala almost entirely dependent on wells this summer, until increased river releases restored supplies in late August.