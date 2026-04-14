Iraqi Planning Ministry affirms census data fully secure

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Social media reports claiming that national census data had been leaked and offered for sale on the dark web are completely false, Iraq’s Ministry of Planning said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry stressed that no breach or unauthorized access had occurred, adding that the database operates within a closed, highly secured local network not connected to the internet, which prevents external intrusion.

Iraq conducted its nationwide census on November 20–21, 2024, recording 46,118,793 residents across more than eight million households, marking the most comprehensive demographic dataset since the 1980s, with results showing a predominantly young population as nearly 60% —about 27.8 million people— fall within the 15 to 45 age group.

Read more: Census shock: Can Iraq’s system absorb its population explosion?