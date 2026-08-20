Shafaq News- Tehran

Iraqi Airways resumed flights to northern Iran with nine weekly services to Rasht, the capital of Gilan province on Caspian coast, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced on Thursday.

Flights to Tehran will restart next week, bringing the combined schedule from Baghdad and Najaf to the Iranian capital to 18 weekly services, while two weekly flights to Mashhad will also be added.

Flights between Iraq and Iran were disrupted after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 led to the closure of multiple airspaces across the Middle East.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43M during US-Israel war on Iran

Iran has gradually reopened its airspace to more foreign traffic. Flydubai and Air Arabia began operating flights over Iranian airspace this week after receiving approval from Iranian aviation authorities.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency continues to advise operators against flying in Iranian and Iraqi airspace through August 31 because of conflict-related risks.