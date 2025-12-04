Iraq steps up border oversight at second anti-drug conference

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Trade launched its second anti-drug conference on Thursday in Baghdad, introducing new measures to tighten control over border entry points as authorities warn of rising synthetic drug use among youth.

Deputy Minister Sattar Al-Jabri told Shafaq News that the ministry is intensifying coordination with the Health and Interior ministries to prevent prohibited substances from entering or moving through commercial outlets, emphasizing the need for stricter border oversight.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry representative Col. Aysar Abbas outlined the spread of crystal meth and Captagon and warned families to watch for signs of addiction, such as concealed injection marks and disrupted sleep.

Faten Al-Shammari, head of the Baghdad Organization for Women and Children, called for wider awareness efforts. Her group, she said, provides confidential treatment support, noting that many families still hesitate to seek help due to social stigma.

Iraq has recorded a sharp rise in drug trafficking and synthetic narcotics over the past decade, driven largely by regional smuggling routes and domestic distribution networks. Ministry data shows annual drug seizures increasing from under two tons in 2017 to more than 14 tons between 2022 and 2025, while arrests for drug-related offenses have surged into the tens of thousands each year.

