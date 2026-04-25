Fraud taints Iraq’s used car surge

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s used car markets are witnessing steady activity despite financial pressures and regional tensions, as buyers turn to second-hand vehicles amid rising prices of new cars; however, widespread fraud is undermining confidence in the sector.

Buyers face increasing deception, particularly in online sales, where edited images are used to conceal defects, while some manipulation reportedly involves coordination with inspection workshops to hide major faults and alter specifications, making refunds difficult once issues are discovered.

Abdul Zahra Ali, a car buyer, said he had purchased three used vehicles and, despite relying on experienced companions, had been deceived multiple times, eventually opting to buy a new Chinese-made car that he believes meets his needs for at least five years.

Dealers themselves acknowledge the scale of manipulation. Trader Kamel Abdullah said sellers often rely on persuasive language and misleading descriptions to attract buyers, adding that fraud has become widespread even among experienced customers.

He pointed to practices within the trade, including fake online accounts used by competing dealers to drive down prices or highlight alleged defects in listed vehicles, as well as coded language used to obscure damage, such as describing repaired sections as cosmetic enhancements.

Mechanical issues are another common source of fraud. Hamza Fadhil said vehicles are sometimes sold with major engine problems, advising buyers to run the engine and air conditioning together for at least 10 minutes, noting that heavy smoke during operation can indicate a serious defect. He added that repainting is frequently used to disguise damage, suggesting that rough edges inside the hood or doors can reveal that a car’s color has been altered from its original state.

Odometer tampering is also prevalent, with mileage figures reduced to make vehicles appear less used. A showroom owner in Baghdad said signs of manipulation can be detected through wear on the steering wheel, brake pedal, and gear components, which may indicate far higher mileage than displayed.

The General Traffic Directorate denied responsibility for such fraud, stating it is limited to verifying vehicle registration, checking whether a car is stolen, and recording buyer and seller information, without involvement in assessing mechanical condition or mileage.

Iraqi law provides a framework to address such practices. Legal expert Salwan Alwan said Article 23 of the constitution protects private property, meaning fraud in used car sales constitutes a violation of citizens’ financial rights.

He added that manipulation can include cutting and reassembling chassis parts from different vehicles, altering mileage readings, upgrading vehicles cosmetically to appear higher-end, and taking non-refundable deposits to secure partial payment even if a sale is not completed.

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