Iraq’s raid on secret Baathist cell and the persistent shadow of Saddam

Shafaq News/ The Arab Socialist Baath Party, long banned in Iraq and synonymous with dictatorship and war, has once again cast its shadow over the country. In a recent high-profile security operation, Iraqi forces raided a clandestine meeting of senior Baath figures in al-Sulaymaniyah province.

From Power to Prohibition

The Baath Party emerged in the 1940s, grounded in Arab nationalism and socialism. It reached its apex in Iraq following the 1968 military coup led by Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr, before Saddam Hussein assumed full control.

Over decades in power, the party waged catastrophic conflicts, including the eight-year war with Iran (1980–1988) and the 1990 invasion of Kuwait. The latter triggered an international military response and ushered in a crippling economic blockade that persisted until 2003, when US-led forces removed Saddam’s regime. Enshrined in Iraq’s 2005 constitution, the party remains banned, accused of crimes against humanity and severe rights violations.

Precision Strike

A security source told Shafaq News, “The operation targeted a meeting planned weeks in advance, attended by key figures attempting to rebuild the party’s structure in Iraq.” According to the source, “Accurate intelligence enabled the operation’s perfect timing, leading to the arrest of several members, including former military and political officials.”

The source further noted, “Over the past period, the National Security Service has detained multiple Baath Party members across provinces such as Baghdad, Saladin, and Kirkuk, dismantling cells aligned with the banned party.”

Jamal Mustafa Abdullah Sultan, previously a presidential office officer and Saddam’s son-in-law, evaded capture during the raid. “He had already been listed among the 55 most wanted by US forces and spent several years in detention before his release,” the source explained.

Baath’s Evolving Objectives

Experts argue that while the party’s remnants no longer pose a significant political threat, they seek to exploit Iraq’s political, economic, and social crises to foster sympathetic environments, particularly in areas with security gaps or poor services.

Political analyst Shamil Imran told Shafaq News, “These cells’ reemergence reflects attempts to capitalize on popular frustration and a lack of justice, but they remain futile amid widespread public rejection and vigilant security efforts.”

He added, “Iraq’s intelligence agencies have dismantled numerous Baath-linked networks in recent years, executing all arrests under judicial warrants. The constitution explicitly criminalizes any attempt to revive this party.”

Imran emphasized, “The Baath’s crimes targeted all Iraqi communities—Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds—leaving behind mass graves and forced displacement. It is highly unlikely that this party will find any fertile ground for a comeback.”

No Ground for Return

Security expert Mazen al-Jubouri commented, “The Baath’s role as a coherent, influential force ended in 2003. What remains are scattered remnants operating through limited networks seeking survival.”

He told Shafaq News, “Security forces are tracking these efforts meticulously, and so far, they have successfully prevented any real threat. The concern lies with possible external actors or agendas that might exploit this issue for political or regional purposes.”

Observers say the operation could spark a new wave of arrests and legal pursuits, especially as the identities of the meeting’s attendees are being confirmed. The crackdown is also expected to bolster public confidence in Iraq’s security institutions, despite lingering fears about the resurgence of Baathist rhetoric in new forms.

The 2005 constitution’s Article 7 explicitly criminalizes any activities, promotion, or financing related to the Baath Party, mandating legal consequences for violators.

Voices of Rejection

In Baghdad and al-Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi citizens expressed unequivocal opposition to any Baath revival. Ali Khudair, a government employee, told Shafaq News, “It is unfortunate that some still dream of reviving this party that destroyed Iraq and engaged in disastrous wars.”

He added, “This party devastated the country and paved the way for its occupation by US forces. Its leader’s emergence from the hole was a fitting testament to the regime’s end.”

Nisreen Jamil, another resident, stated, “Names like Saddam Hussein remind us of repression, fear, and mass graves. We never want this nightmare or even the mention of its fascist party that committed crimes against the Iraqi people. This past cannot be erased from Iraq’s memory.”

She urged authorities to “pursue anyone promoting this bloody ideology that pushed Iraq into dark historical eras through wars.”