Iraq's Mosul kicks off spring festival with flower exhibition

Shafaq News- Mosul

Iraq's Mosul on Sunday launched its annual flower exhibition marking the start of spring, with more than 150 government and private nurseries participating.

Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil inaugurated the event, organized by the Mosul Municipality Directorate at Al-Shaab Park. The three-day exhibition features a wide range of plants reflecting the province’s botanical diversity and draws large crowds each year.

Officials, lawmakers, students, and residents attended the opening, highlighting broad public engagement in seasonal events across the city.

The exhibition forms part of Mosul’s long-running spring festival tradition, first launched in 1969 and later disrupted by years of conflict, including the ISIS occupation, before being revived a few years ago as part of post-war recovery efforts. The event is widely seen as a symbol of the city’s cultural revival and resilience, reinforcing Mosul’s identity as the “City of Two Springs.”



