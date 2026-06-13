Iraqi forces arrest senior ISIS financier in al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi military intelligence forces arrested on Saturday a senior ISIS operative responsible for distributing financial support to the group's members and their families in western Iraq.

According to the Military Intelligence Directorate, the suspect, known as Abu Musab, was detained in a preemptive operation in Al-Qaim district, west of the province. He was responsible for distributing so-called "allowances" to militants and their families across the area formerly known by the group as Wilayat Al-Furat.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, it remains active through scattered cells in the desert and rural areas, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and al-Anbar. Earlier this week, Iraqi forces killed two ISIS members, including a senior figure in the group, in two airstrikes in Diyala province.