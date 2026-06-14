Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah Governor pushes investment in airport project

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Al-Diwaniyah International Airport remains without an investor despite interest from several companies, Governor Abbas Al-Zamili told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Zamili pointed out that the airport was first listed as a development opportunity in 2015 and was later awarded to a Kuwaiti company. However, the company's failure to advance the scheme led authorities to revoke its investment license in 2017. The project was reintroduced as an opportunity during the former government led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and was directly referred for investment under an exceptional procedure exempt from standard advertising requirements.

The airport is a strategic facility located in Iraq's Middle Euphrates region along the international highway. It is designed with 80% of its capacity dedicated to air cargo operations and 20% to passenger transport, covering an area of approximately 7,000 dunams (700 hectares).

Al-Zamili urged Baghdad to pay greater attention to the initiative, stressing that it could become an important economic resource for the province.

Earlier this week, the governor noted that the development projects in the province require more than 100 billion dinars ($76 million) to resume work after funding stopped.

Read more: Iraq’s al-Diwaniyah’s critical struggles: Infrastructure, healthcare, education