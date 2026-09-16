Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq secured the return from the United Arab Emirates of a fugitive convicted of embezzling more than 1.031 billion dinars (about $784,000) in public funds following an international pursuit, the Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Wednesday.

The commission, Iraq’s anti-corruption watchdog, identified the convict as Mohammed Ismat Mohammed Saeed, a former cashier at the Trade Ministry’s Companies Registration Directorate who embezzled the money by manipulating receipts and revenue records, recording false amounts and taking the resulting differences.

The commission’s Extradition Department submitted four files to the UAE, with subsequent coordination involving Interpol Baghdad and other Iraqi and foreign authorities resulting in an Interpol Red Notice, Saeed’s arrest and his return to Iraq for legal proceedings.

Iraqi courts had previously issued four rulings against Saeed under Article 315 of the Penal Code, imposing a combined 55-year prison term and ordering the seizure of his movable and immovable assets, while preserving the affected party’s right to seek compensation through civil courts once the judgments become final.

Earlier today, a specialized Interpol Baghdad team returned three other suspects wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in cases related to corruption, murder and fraud for referral to the relevant authorities.